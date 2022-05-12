CUET 2022: UGC Chairman Says 7.39 Lakh Applications Submitted Since Registrations Began

At present, the total number of registrations for Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) is 9,81,406 and submitted applications is 7,39,027, informed Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman. The exam conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier received over 1 lakh applications within a week of releasing the applications.

“In Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for under graduate admissions, as of today, total registrations are 9,81,406 and submitted applications are 7,39,027.

#NTA #CUET," tweeted Kumar. (sic)

Also read| DU Admissions: Delhi University to Conduct Webinar on CUET Process for PwD Students

It was informed earlier that the maximum number of registrations were received from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi. The participation from Southern states has been low. As per the data by the Ministry of Education, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of applications with as many as 36,611 students applying for the exam till April 13. Delhi was next with 23,418 applicants and Bihar with 12,275 applicants registered for the exam, as per the reports.

Meanwhile, the number of applicants from southern states remained low. Only 2143 applicants filled the form from Tamil Nadu, 3987 from Kerala, 1807 from Telangana, 1022 from Andhra Pradesh, and 901 from Karnataka in the first week, the report had added. This comes amid Tamil Nadu govt’s demand urging the Centre to withdraw CUET stating the syllabus is NCERT-based and will not provide equal opportunity to state board students.

Read| Meghalaya State, Private Universities Exempted From CUET to ‘Avoid Distress Among Students’

The syllabus of the upcoming CUET 2022 examination will be completely based on the class 12 syllabus. There will be no questions from the class 11 syllabus. Candidates will have to compulsorily take a language test in one of the 13 languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Oriya, and English. The exam will be of objective type featuring three sections.

The CUET 2022 score will be used for admission to all central universities including Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Jawaharlal Nehru University, Aligarh Muslim University, among others. It can also be used for admission to private and deemed to be universities. Many top colleges including Jamia Hamdard, TISS have shown interest in enrolling students through CUET.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.