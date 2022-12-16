CUET 2023 Registrations From February First Week, No Change in Exam Pattern: UGC Chairman

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released its examination calendar for the academic session 2023-24. According to NTA’s examination date sheet, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 will be first conducted between May 21 and 31, and then between June 1 and 7. The application process for the same will start in the first week of February, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has said.

For CUET, the number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same last time, informed Kumar. A candidate can take a total of six domain subjects in addition to one/ two languages and the general test. “NTA is working on preparing 1000 test centres across the country, out of which 450 – 500 centres will be used per day," he added.

CUET 2023 will be held in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. “Results of CUET-UG are planned to be announced in the third week of June 2023 and those of CUET-PG in the first week of July 2023," tweeted Kumar.

Information on CUET 2023: The application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) to be conducted between the 21st and 31st of May will start in the first week of February 2023.— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 16, 2022

CUET 2022 was held in six phases following some technical glitches. The paper consists of four sections which includes section IA- 13 languages, section IB - 20 languages, section II- 27 domain-specific topics, and section III- general test.

Meanwhile, as per the information brochure by NTA, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 will take place on May 7. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 registration process for session 1 to be held in January has begun. The exam will be administered between January 24 and 31, 2023, with February 1, 2, and 3 reserved for future contingencies. The JEE Main session 2 exams are scheduled to be held from April 6 to 12, with April 13 and 15 reserved.

Furthermore, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) exam from April 26 to 29. The NTA will soon start accepting applications for the NEET 2023, CUET UG, CUET PG, and ICAR AIEEA. The testing agency has recommended candidates go through its official website for additional information on exam dates and other instructions at nta.ac.in.

