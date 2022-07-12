CUET 2022 Admit Card LIVE Updates: How to Get Phase 1 Hall Ticket at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Study strategically: Divide your syllabus into multiple sections and study one section at a time. While preparing for CUET exam, keep your syllabus in front and prepare accordingly.

Revise: With only a few days left for the exam, it is essential to give equal time to each subject. Take time to revise those topics which you have already studied.

Check the level of preparation: After completing the syllabus, solve the test paper. Solve all the questions, clear the concepts and prepare the topics for the final exam. This will increase your speed and will also help in framing the answer in the exam.

Collect information about the colleges: Before preparing for the exam, select the college and course for taking admission. This will give an idea of ​​the previous year’s cut-off and the mandatory marks in CUET…read more