CUET 2022 Admit Card LIVE Updates: How to Get Phase 1 Hall Ticket at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Live now
CUET Admit Card LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency is releasing the admit card or hall ticket for the entrance exam for admission to all top colleges across the country today, The CUET or CUCET admit card will be available at cuet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in, or cuet.samarth.ac.in. This is the second-largest exam of the country with as many as 14,90,000 students applying in the first year of its launch. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
The practice questions for all the subjects are available at cuet.samarth.nic.in. As per NTA, the practice questions do not constitute a mock test and are not indicative of duration within which they are capable of being solved. “They do not necessarily represent the pattern or spread of the questions across various topics in the syllabus or difficulty level, or their answerability within the duration of any specified time span, etc. of the questions that will be there in the actual exam,” NTA said.
Study strategically: Divide your syllabus into multiple sections and study one section at a time. While preparing for CUET exam, keep your syllabus in front and prepare accordingly.
Revise: With only a few days left for the exam, it is essential to give equal time to each subject. Take time to revise those topics which you have already studied.
Check the level of preparation: After completing the syllabus, solve the test paper. Solve all the questions, clear the concepts and prepare the topics for the final exam. This will increase your speed and will also help in framing the answer in the exam.
Collect information about the colleges: Before preparing for the exam, select the college and course for taking admission. This will give an idea of the previous year’s cut-off and the mandatory marks in CUET…read more
— Print copy of admit card along with self declaration downloaded from the NTA website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.
— One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the online application form) for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet at centre during the examination.
— Any authosized photo ID such as voter, Aadhar, PAN, etc
— PwBD certificate, if applicable
If a candidate indulges in any of the above or similar practices during the course of, before, or after the examination, he/she shall be deemed to have used unfair practices and thus shall be booked under Unfair Means (UFM) case. The candidate would be debarred for 3 years in the future and wiall also be liable for criminal action and /or any other action as deemed fit, the official notice reads.
Candidates are not allowed to carry any stationery item, communication device, accessories, eatable items, ornaments, or any other material. Candidates, however, must remember to carry their admit card.
The candidate must show the admit card printed for admission in the examination hall. The test centre staff on duty is authorised to verify the identity of candidates and may take steps to verify and confirm the identity credentials, the information brochure states. Candidates are requested to extend their full cooperation. A candidate who does not possess a valid admit card and authorised photo ID will not be permitted to take the examination under any circumstances by the centre superintendent.
The candidate should ensure that the CUET question paper available on the computer screen while in the exam hall is as per his/her opted subject indicated in the admit card. In case, the subject of the question paper is other than his/her opted subject, the same may be brought to the notice of the invigilator concerned, the NTA said.
The candidates must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made therein. Candidates are advised to preserve their admit cards in good condition for future reference. No admit card will be issued to the candidates whose applications are found to be incomplete for any reasons (including indistinct/ doubtful photographs/unsigned applications) or who do not fulfill the eligibility criteria for the examination, reads the CUET 2022 information brochure.
The CUET (UG) 2022 admit card will be issued today only for candidates appearing for phase one. Approximately 14,90,000 candidates have registered for the first-ever CUET with approximately 8,10,000 candidates in the first phase and approximately 6,80,000 in the second phase. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combination of subjects across 90 universities, NTA said in its official notice.
In case a candidate is unable to download his/her admit card from the website, he/she should approach the NTA helpline number — 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 between 10.00 am and 5.00 pm. In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signature shown in the e-admit card, the candidate may immediately approach the NTA helpline who will take necessary action to make corrections in the record later.
CUET 2022 will be conducted in two or more slots on different days depending on the subjects/ test taken by the candidates. In Slot 1 to be held in morning shift, a candidate may take up to 4 tests only (one language from section IA, maximum of two domain specific subjects from section II and one general test from section III). Meanwhile, in slot 2 to be held in the afternoon shift a candidate can take up to five tests as follows — one language from section IA & IB and maximum of four domain specific subjects from section II or two languages from Section IA & IB and maximum of three domain specific subjects from Section II.
— Admit card along with self declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in
— A simple transparent ball point pen
— Additional photograph (same as uploaded on the online application dorm) to be pasted on the attendance sheet in examination hall
— Any authorised photo IDs
— PwBD certificate, if applicable
— Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)
— Personal transparent water bottle
— Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic.
Step 1: Visit at cuet.samarth.nic.in, or nta.ac.in
Step 2: Click on admit card/ city intimation slip
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Admit card will be available once released, download
The CUET 2022 will be conducted in two phases between July 15 and August 4. For candidates who will write exams in phase 1, there admit cards will only be issued today. For phase 2 of the exams, the admit cards will be issued on July 31, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has said.
Central University Entrance Test 2022 will be conducted in two phases between July 15 & August 4. For candidates who will write exams in phase one, admit cards have been issued today. For phase two of the exams, admit card will be issued on July 31: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar pic.twitter.com/6aH75bCLu8
— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022
Students have been asking for postponement of NEET 2022 for various reasons inclduing clash with CUET. Answering concerns of students who had claimed that their medical entrance exam – NEET clashes with the common entrance test CUET, the exam conducting body – NTA, has come up with a solution. Students who have registered for both CUET and NEET will be shifted to the second batch of CUET. “Candidates who have opted for physics, chemistry, or biology have been taken to Phase II, keeping in view the NEET (UG) – 2022 being held on 17 July 2022 (Sunday),” said NTA in an official notice.
After several students claimed that the medical entrance exam – NEET is clashing with CUET 2022, NTA has shifted physics, chemistry and biology exa, to the second shift. “Candidates who have opted for physics, chemistry, or biology have been taken to Phase II, keeping in view the NEET (UG) – 2022 being held on 17 July 2022 (Sunday),” said NTA in an official notice.
UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exams, will consider conducting the CUET twice a year from the next session. To begin with CUET will be conducted once this year but NTA will consider conducting the exam at least twice a year from next session. The entrance exam will not just be limited to Central Universities but also private varsities. Several prominent private universities have indicated that they would like to come on board and admit students through CUET, he said.
The newly-introduced CUET will be conducted in four sessions namely sections IA, IB, II, and section III. It will be in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and will consist of objective Multiple Choice Questions. Section IA will feature total of 13 languages including Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, English, Hindi, Assamese, Punjabi, Telugu, Odiya, Gujarati, and Urdu. A student’s command of English and one Indian language will be checked here. Section II will consist of 27 domain-specific subjects such as Accountancy, Biology, Computer Science, Chemistry and Economics among others. Section III will be a general test where students will have to attempt 60 questions of the total 75 questions.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi called CUET a “regressive” step as it overlooks the “consensus across sections” and forces centralization of higher education. “CUET, similar to NEET will sideline diverse school education system across the country, grossly undermine the relevance of overall development-oriented long-form learning in schools and make students rely upon coaching centers for improving their entrance exam score,” read the letter...read more
It is mandatory for students to bring their admit card with them to their exam centre. Without a valid admit card, students will not allow to enter the exam hall. Further, in case it is found at any time in the future that the Candidate has used/uploaded the photograph, signature, and certificate(s) of someone else in his/ her application form/ admit card or he/she has tampered with his/her Admit Card/result, it would be treated as Unfair Means (UFM) practices and action will be taken against them
The CUET UG 2022 will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and on August 4, 8, and 10 across 554 cities in India and 13 cities abroad. Among these, 8,10,000 candidates will be taking the exam in the first slot while 6,80,000 candidates will take the test in the second. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities
CUET Admit Card LIVE Updates: From exam pattern to mock test, from admit card to important instructions, all you need to know about the first-ever common entrance exam – CUET is here. If there is any doubt or question related to the exam, admission process, or other aspects of your school or educational careers, reach out to us on Twiteer – @News18dotcom.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.