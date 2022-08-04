CUET Cancelled at Several Centres Due to Tech Glitch, Rains; to be Held Again on Aug 12

The first session of the common entrance test — CUET — has been cancelled and will now be held on August 12 due to various reasons including rains and tech glitches. While in some exam centres the paper could not begin while in others the question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 pm and the download at 489 centres could start at 5:25 pm, while the exam was scheduled to begin from 3 pm.

“Due to various administrative and technical reasons, the CUET (UG) – 2022 examination scheduled for 04 August 2022 (first shift) has been postponed to 12 August 2022 for a few examination Centre,” the NTA said in the official notice.

“Reports were asked from the observers /city coordinators on the ground. Based on their recommendations, the second shift scheduled for 04 August 2022 (Shift 2) (from 3pm to 6 pm) is cancelled and the same will now be conducted between 12 to 14 August 2022. The same Admit Card will be valid for the concerned candidates whose examinations have been postponed. In case, 12-14 August 2022 is not suitable, the candidates can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number,” the exam conducting body said.

Further, in several parts of Kerala, the exam had to be cancelled due to rains. NTA in the official notice said, “Due to heavy rain in many districts of Kerala in the past few days, it has been brought to the notice of NTA that it may not be possible for a large number of candidates to reach the Examination Centre for CUET (UG) – 2022 within stipulated time as the movement will be very difficult and there may be disruption of power.”

A large number of students took to Twitter seeking clarity from NTA on whether the exam will be held on the same date or not.

This Cuet Exam Scheduled on 4th August at Infititum Web Binary,Mahavir Enclave got Postponed due to technical error. No confirmation from NTA till now????

A lot of inconvenience to students and parents, travelling long distances from examination.

#CUET #Cuet2022 @DG_NTA

CUET is the second largest exam in India, second only to the medical entrance exam NEET. This is the first time that a common entrance is being held in India for admission to colleges across countries.

Even before the exam, a large number of students had complained to the exam conducting body – NTA – to help change exam centre as they were allotted different cities in intimation slips and in admit cards. On the day of the exam, several candidates when reached the exam centre found a notice stating the exam has been postponed due to a tech glitch.

