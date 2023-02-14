The University of Delhi has made the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 mandatory for students seeking admission to several courses, this year. The varsity has also announced the eligibility criteria requirements for admission to its undergraduate programme. “In order to seek admission to the Undergraduate programs of the University of Delhi for the academic year 2023-24, the candidates must appear in CUET (UG) 2023,” DU notified in a statement.

The eligibility criteria for appearing in the entrance exam is the same as last year and there is no age limit for the students. Candidates should have passed Class 12 or its equivalent exam irrespective of their age. For further details, students are suggested to refer to the official website of CUET UG 2023 atcuet.samarth.ac.in. Details on the information bulletin, syllabus of various test papers, and registration to CUET (UG) 2023 are mentioned here.

Earlier, the University used to conduct a separate entrance exam for Delhi University undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admission. Last year, Delhi University began offering admission through CUET UG scores that were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The University has also launched its admission websiteadmission.uod.ac.infor the academic year 2023-2024. Through an official notice, the University informed that the bulletin of information for undergraduate courses gives detailed guidelines, program-specific eligibilities of various courses, seal matrix, and other relevant information. Details related to the choice of languages and domain-specific subjects of CUET UG 2023 according to the requirements of various programmes have been mentioned in the Bulletin of Information (UG) 2023.

Before selecting the test papers for CUET UG 2023, candidates are advised to refer to the Bulletin of Information. It is mandatory for all students to appear in CUET UG 2023 in those subjects in which he or she is appearing or has passed Class 12, for admission to the University of Delhi. It is important to note that the admission to Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) of the College of Art will be based on CUET UG 2023.

Meanwhile, the University has also taken initiatives to spread awareness of CUET UG 2023. To help students choose their test papers wisely, the admission branch has uploaded infographics and video tutorials explaining the registration process. This special admission branch will also be hosting a series of webinars to help candidates with CUET UG 2023. The first webinar will be conducted on February 17 at 3:00 pm.

