CUET PG 2022 Answer Key Released at cuet.nta.nic.in, Result Expected by Next Week

The National Testing Agency has released the provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2022. Along with the provisional answer keys, the question papers with recorded responses have also been released on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, the result will likely be released by next week.

The answer key can be challenged till September 18, up to 9 pm whereas the payment of the processing fee can be made up to 11:50 pm. Candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. Based on the challenges, the required changes will be made and the final answer key and result will be released. The exam was held from September 1 to 12.

CUET PG 2022: How to Challenge Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the website cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Login with your application number, password or date of birth

Step 3: Enter security pin as displayed and click on login button

Step 4: Click ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’ button

Step 5: The option(s) next to the question ID under the column ‘correct option(s)’ stands for the most appropriate answer key to be used by NTA

Step 6: If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the option given in the next five columns by clicking the check box

Step 7: You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file)

Step 8: After clicking on your desired option(s) ID for challenge scroll down and click on ‘Submit and Review Claims’ and move to next screen

Step 9: You will see a display of all the question ID and option(s) you have challenged. You may still modify your selection by clicking on ‘Modify Claim’. Once you have selected all the Option(s) ID for challenge you can click on ‘Save Claim and Pay Fee’.

Step 10: Click on ‘Save Claim and Pay Fee’ to select payment options. No modification will be allowed after payment.

Step 11: Select mode of payment, pay fees. Save the acknowledgment for further use

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared,” reads the official notice. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final, it added.

