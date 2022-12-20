CUET PG 2023 Registration Date to be Announced This Week at cuet.nta.nic.in

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) postgraduate 2023 notification will be issued this week, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has said. The exam and registration dates will be out this week. The exam will likely be conducted in the first/second week of June, Kumar added.

Once out, it will be available at the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The results of CUET PG 2023 will be declared in the first week of July. The universities are expected to begin their academic sessions from August 1. The exam was held in the computer-based test mode last year. CUET PG scores are accepted by up to 66 universities last year, the majority of which are operated by the centre.

Next week, NTA will announce CUET-PG test dates and application dates. CUET-PG is expected to be held in the first/second week of June 2023.— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 16, 2022

CUET PG 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Go to cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET PG registration link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the form

Step 5: Upload documents, pay the fees. Submit

Step 6: Save and download the application form for further use.

Delhi University (DU) has decided to hold its PG admissions via CUET from the next academic cycle. A resolution for this was passed by its executive council last week. Last month, the academic council of the university passed a proposal to change the admission pattern for postgraduate programmes. The change in the admission pattern of postgraduate programmes was proposed by a 10-member committee formed to suggest a strategy for PG admissions from 2023-2024.

The exam was held between September 1 to 12 this year in two shifts in over 500 Indian cities and 13 foreign locations. On the basis of marks obtained in the CUET PG 2022, students will be able to seek admission to universities in postgraduate courses.

Read all the Latest Education News here