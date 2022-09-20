CUET PG 2022 Result Date and Time: When and Where to Check Scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result of the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 soon. It will likely be released by this week, that is, by Saturday, September 24. Once released, the CUET PG 2022 result will be available on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET PG 2022 answer key was released on September 16. The last date to raise an objection against the answer key was September 18, up to 9 pm. Based on the challenges submitted by the candidates, the required changes will be made and the final answer key and result will be released.

Also read| DU Admissions Under CUET Likely to Increase ECA, Sports Quota Intake

CUET PG 2022 Result: How to Check

Step 1. First off, go to the official website of CUET

Step 2. On the homepage, you will find the link to CUET 2022 PG result.

Step 3. After clicking on it, you need to submit your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4. Shortly your CUET PG result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Lastly, download your mark sheet and make a copy of the same for further reference.

CUET PG 2022 exam was conducted from September 1 to 12, except for 8th. The morning shift was held from 10 am to 12 pm and the evening shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. As per the official notice, “Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared.” The answer key finalised by the experts after the challenges will be considered final, NTA added.

On the basis of marks obtained in the CUET PG 2022, students will be able to seek admission to universities in postgraduate courses. Admissions to universities and courses will depend upon the CUET PG marks, reservation policy, vacant seats, admission policy of the university applying for, among others. Candidates will be called to verify their documents by the Central Universities (CUs) if they qualify the counselling rounds.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here