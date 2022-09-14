CUET Result 2022 Based on 'Equipercentile', Here's What it Means

For the second largest exam in the country and the first-ever common entrance exam to universities and colleges across the nation — CUET, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be opting for a method called ‘equipercentile’.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 was conducted in six phases between July 15 and August 30. Students were given an option to choose from 27 different subjects for the CUET UG where they could also opt for a combination of these subjects. This means many students could have been given tests for the same subject on different days and in different sessions.

To ensure a fair assessment, for CUET students will be assessed based on equipercentile method, the UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar explained to The Indian Express.

As per this method, normalized marks of each candidate are calculated using the percentiles of each group of students who appeared for the same subject but on different days in a given session. To ensure fair evaluation, the same scale is used for all candidates regardless of the session they have appeared in. This makes their performance comparable across the different sessions.

The normalized marks of the candidates in a particular subject can be used in the same way as raw marks in a conventional single-session exam, the chairman explained to the newspaper.

To calculate the normalized marks in a subject across sessions, the percentile of each group of students for each shift is evaluated using the raw marks.

For students who have attempted a test in the same subject but in different shifts, their percentile in the given subject is first calculated using their raw marks and arranged in decreasing order. Then, their raw marks for each shift are also noted corresponding to the percentiles.

Students who appeared in shift 1 will have no raw marks in shift 2 and vice versa. To calculate the missing marks, a method called interpolation is used. It is a mathematical way of estimating the marks of students absent in a shift but who have given the test in some other shift.

This method allows for the calculation of percentile value for each candidate. Following this, the average of the actual raw marks of each student in the one shift and the raw marks scored by them is calculated using the interpolation method in the other shift.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here