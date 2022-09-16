CUET Result 2022: Will 700+ CUET Score be Enough to get Admissions to Delhi University?

With the CUET result being declared, students are now eyeing the top colleges for admissions. This year, instead of class 12 marks or individual level entrances, top colleges and universities will be enrolling students via CUET scores. The NTA has sent the scores to universities and colleges at the time of the CUET result declaration. Now, the educational institutes will create their own merit or cut-off list for admission to each course. In such a situation, one of the top choices for stduents is the University of Delhi.

Most popular among higher education institutes is Delhi University which has reportedly received over 6 lakh applications. DU is India’s biggest central university housing 80 departments. The DU offers graduation, post-graduation, PhD, and certificate courses. The DU has around 79 colleges, in which every year, more than 70,000 students take admissions to science, commerce, and humanities streams.

Even before the results were out, students had started to ask if a 700 score out of 800 be enough for a seat at the DU. Last year, as many as nine courses needed a minimum of 100 per cent marks to offer admissions. From BA political science to BCom to BSc computer science, cut-offs across streams were around 99 per cent till the third list.

This year, the instead of 100 percent marks in CBSE, the percentile in CUET will be considered. As many as 20,000 students scored 100 percentile in CUET. Further, English has the highest number of 8,236 followed by Political Science (2,065) and Business Studies (1,669). Biology (1324), Economics (1188), and Psychology (1209). These subjects remain popular at DU as well. Thus, raising concerns over high cut-off for admission to top colleges and courses affiliated with the varsity.

These factors have led many to believe that the DU cut-off could go higher this year too. The university is yet to announce the cut-off list, however, DU has received one of the highest numbers of applications with most students showing interest to study there that too in the most popular courses.

Talking to media, DU admissions in-charge has said that until all students submit their CUET scores and their preferences, it will be hard to gauge what a candidate’s chances for a particular programme and college may be.

After DU, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) too has made it to the list of most-opted for colleges under CUCET as 3.94 lakh students have applied for admission to the university followed by Allahabad University with 2.31 lakh applications, according to data shared by UGC chairperson with the media.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here