CUET Result by September 15, UGC Asks Colleges to Keep Admission Portal Ready

The National Testing Agency will be releasing the result of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate courses by September 15. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked participating higher educational institutes to keep their web portals ready to start the undergraduate admissions process.

UGC chairperson, M Jagdeesh said in a tweet, “National Testing Agency is expected to announce CUET-UG results by Sep 15 or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating Universities should keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score.”

About 14,90,000 candidates had taken the exam in its debut year. This is the second largest exam in India, second only to NEET which had over 18 lakh students registering for it.

The result of CUET-UG will be released on the website of NTA. Students will be able to check their marks from nta.ac.in, cuet.nta.nic.in, and cuet.samarth.ac.in. Currently, the answer key for the CUET UG exams is out. Students can raise objections against the same till September 10. Once these objections are studied, a final answer key will be out. CUET result will be based on the final answer key.

A merit list will be prepared by participating universities or organizations. Universities may conduct their individual counseling on the basis of the CUET score. The record of the Common University Entrance Test CUET 2022 would be preserved for up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result.

In its debut year, CUET received participation from as many as 86 universities. It includes some of the top names such as Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Hamdard, TISS, BHU, and Allahabad University, among others. While varsities like Calcutta University, Jadavpur University, and Mumbai University conduct admissions through class 12 marks or their own entrance exam.

