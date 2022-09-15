CUET Result LIVE Updates: CUCET Scorecards at cuet.samarth.ac.in Today, UG Admissions for Top Colleges, Universities to Begin

Live now
CUET Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency will be announcing the result for the first-ever CUET exam today, September 15. One of the largest exams in its maiden year, CUET, is the gateway to admission to top colleges and universities across India. Over 1 million students registered to take the CUET will be able to download their scorecards from the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in today. The UGC chairperson Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Several Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG aspirants have claimed that the exam dates mentioned on their admit cards have already passed while the date intimated to them earlier was different. Yuvraj Singh Chauhan from Jodhpur in Rajasthan was intimated that his exam is scheduled on August 10. When he downloaded his admit card on August 7, he was shocked to see that his exam date was August 6 which had already passed. Meanwhile, another student from Bihar, was surprised to see his admit card as not only the exam date mentioned in the city intimation slip had changed but also his allotted city, which was five hours away from the one intimated before.
Students can use the provisional answer key to calculate their probable scores. As per the marking scheme of the exam, students will be awarded five marks for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answers. The result will be out today at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
The best of four marks is still required for admissions to DU via CUET 2022. It will now be used only for the tie-breaking process. As per the official notice, class 12 marks will be used for breaking a tie, if any. The student with the highest percentage of aggregate marks in the best 3 subjects of class 12 will be considered first followed by a higher percentage of aggregate marks in the best 4 subjects of class 12, the top 5 subjects of class 12 include the higher percentage of aggregate marks and the age of the candidate.
Speaking at a press conference, the JNU teachers association (JNUTA) alleged that CUET based system is creating insurmountable losses in the field of teaching and learning for current and future generations. They have called it “chaotic, and irresponsible” which entails the erosion of varsity’s autonomy. The association further added that CUET is also causing irreparable harm to democratic and participative governance in the university. “The existence of the CUET has ensured that no decision about admissions can be taken within the university anymore, thus effectively undoing of Parliament,” JNUTA said. The teachers also said the test also “eviscerate the university acts”.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ML Stalin. In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that CUET a “regressive” step as it overlooks the “consensus across sections” and forces centralization of higher education. “CUET, similar to NEET will sideline diverse school education system across the country, grossly undermine the relevance of overall development-oriented long-form learning in schools and make students rely upon coaching centers for improving their entrance exam score,” said Stalin in the letter.
Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) was launched in 2010 when seven newly established Central universities subscribed to it. In 2012, the government tried to extend this to all Central universities under the Education Ministry, but the proposal did not take off with some established universities expressing concern over the impact it would have on the quality of students admitted. Over the years, more newly set-up Central universities adopted the common entrance, but the older ones stayed away. In 2021, only 12 Central universities, including Assam University in Silchar, Central University of Gujarat, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Tamil Nadu and Central University of Jharkhand, among others, subscribed to the CUCET.
UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said, “to begin with CUET will be conducted once this year but NTA will consider conducting the exam at least twice a year from the next session. The entrance exam will not just be limited to Central Universities but also private varsities. Several prominent private universities have indicated that they would like to come on board and admit students through CUET.”
Step 1: Registered candidates will have to visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2022 result link
Step 3: In the next step, they will have to enter the log-in credentials – roll number, date of birth
Step 4: Post entering the details, the CUET UG 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for further reference
The results will be sent to various concerned central and other universities, who will release the cut-off list on the basis of this result after which the new session of the first year will start in the colleges. The exam began on July 15 with registrations from over 1 million candidates. The CUET 2022 is being held across 247 exam centres in 160 cities.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will also hold admissions through the CUET. Earlier, JNU enrolled students through its in-house exam, JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE). Earlier, the JNU teachers’ organisation, JNUTA, had passed a resolution urging the university to withdraw CUET and go back to the earlier process but the varsity continued with the central exam for this academic year.
Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
Jadavpur University, Kolkata
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
Calcutta University, Kolkata
Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore
University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad
Top 10 Colleges participating in CUET
Miranda House, New Delhi
Hindu College, New Delhi
Presidency College, Chennai
Loyola College, Chennai
Lady Shri Ran College For Women, New Delhi
PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi
St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata
Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah
Hans Raj College, New Delhi
Admission to DU colleges will be solely based on CUET scores. Earlier it was based on class 12 best of four marks. Students now need to clear CUET and based on that the cut-off and rank list will be announced. During centralized counseling after CUET results are out, separate merit lists will be generated for unreserved and minority candidates as per the reservation policy of the DU-affiliated colleges.
The result of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate (UG) admissions in colleges and universities will be out today, September 15. The result of CUET-UG will be released on the website of NTA. Students will be able to check their marks from nta.ac.in, cuet.smarth.nic.in or cuet.nta.nic.in.
The CUET score will be used for admission to top colleges and universities including Delhi University, JNU, and Hyderabad University, among several others. As soon as the result will be announced, students will have to start applying for the colleges and courses of choice. Based on both choice and merit, seats will be allocated.
The first-ever CUET had seen many controversies from its inception with a large number of academicians against it. During the exam too students had to face many glitches.
Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here