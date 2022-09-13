CUET Result Soon: List of Colleges Accepting CUCET Score and Their NIRF Ranking

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 results are scheduled to be released soon, by September 15. Once the result is out, it will be available on cuet.samarth.ac.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had initially split CUET 2022 into two phases. The exam, however, got marred several times due to technical glitches and was postponed several times. It was later divided the exam into six phases and the first-ever CUET ended on September 4.

In its debut year, a total of 86 universities are participating in this admission process via CUET 2022. Out of the total , while 43 are central universities, 13 are state universities, 12 are deemed universities and 18 are private universities. Among the top varsities accepting CUET 2022 scores include Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Hamdard, TISS, BHU, Visva-Bharati University, Allahabad University, among others.

Here is a list of colleges accepting admissions for their UG courses via CUET 2022:

Top Colleges Participating in CUET 2022 and their NIRF 2022 Rankings

Rank 1: Miranda House

Rank 2: Hindu College

Rank 3: Presidency College, Chennai

Rank 4: Loyola College, Chennai

Rank 5: Lady Sri Ram College, Delhi

Rank 6: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

Rank 7: Atma Ram Snatan Dharm College, Delhi

Rank 8: St Xavier’s College, Kolkata

Rank 9: Ramakrishna Mission, Howrah

Rank 10: Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

Rank 11: St. Stephens’s College

Rank 12: Shri Ram College of Commerce

Rank 13: Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College

Rank 14: Hans Raj College, Delhi

Rank 15: Sri Venkateswara College

Rank 16: Lady Irwin College

Rank 17: Madras Christian College

Rank 18: Acharya Narendra Dev College

Rank 19: Ramakrishna Mission Residential College

Rank 20: PSG College of Arts and Science

Rank 21: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

Rank 22: Thiagarajar College

Rank 23: Gargi College

Rank 24: University College, Thiruvananthapuram

Rank 25: Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences

Students must note that the answer keys has already been released which they can use to calculate their probable scores. As per the marking scheme of the exam, students will be awarded five marks for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answers. Around 14,90,000 candidates had taken the exam this year.

