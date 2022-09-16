CUET UG 2022 Result Declared: Know How to Check Marks, What's Next

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the CUET UG 2022 results. To check the scores, candidates can visit the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, and access their scorecards using their registration number. The universities and colleges will next release the cut offs and prepare merit list based on CUET score. The new academic year will begin by either October end or November first week, the UGC chairman has said.

Out of 14,90,293 candidates who registered as many as 9,68,201 appeared for the exams. Among these, as many as 4,29,228 are females, 5,38,965 are males, and eight belong to the third gender. As many as 19,865 students scored 100 percentile. NTA has used equipercentile method to evaluate the performance of every candidate. The CUET UG was held in six phases between July-August.

Also read| NEET UG 2022 Counselling Soon: List Of Websites to Check State, All India Quota Schedules

CUET UG 2022 results: Steps to download

Step 1. First off, go to the official website of CUET, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, you will find the link to CUET 2022 UG result.

Step 3. After clicking on it, you need to submit your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4. Shortly your CUET UG result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Lastly, download your mark sheet and make a copy of the same for further reference.

CUET 2022: Counselling and admissions

On the basis of marks obtained, students will be able to seek admission to universities. There are no passing marks and each college will have to release cut-offs depending upon number of applications. Admission to the desired course in your preferred college is subject to a variety of factors — eligibility, number of vacant seats, reservation, relaxations, marks secured by you in the tests that are relevant for the course, admission policy of the university applying for, etc.

As per the eligibility criterion for admission to UG courses, candidates must have passed the class 12. While cut off will be based on CUET scores, some universities like DU will use class 12 marks as a tie-breaker while admitting students. As per the NTA, admissions will be handled by the Central Universities (CUs) for their respective programmes. “After the declaration of the CUET (UG) – 2022 result by NTA, the respective CUs will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET (UG) – 2022 score and the other criteria of the respective university,” it said.

A total of 86 universities are participating in this admission process via CUET 2022. Out of the total, 43 are central universities, 13 are state universities, 12 are deemed universities and 18 are private universities. Among the top universities that are accepting CUET 2022 scores include Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Hamdard, TISS, BHU, Visva-Bharati University, Allahabad University, among others.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here