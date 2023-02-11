The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 is scheduled to be held from May 21 to 31. The registrations have also begun for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities and other participating institutions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced some major changes in the CUET 2023 exam format, and the registration fees too have been increased. Those who have cleared class 12 are eligible to apply for CUET, irrespective of their age. However, the admission criteria of the participating varsities against which candidates are seeking admission must be fulfilled.

Increase in number of subjects: The number of subjects which candidates can apply for has increased this year. Last time, when the CUET UG exam made its debut, the NTA had allowed candidates to choose nine subjects but this year applicants can choose a maximum of 10 subjects from all three sections.

Slots increased: The NTA held the CUET in two slots last year with the first shift starting from 9 AM to 12.15 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 6.45 PM. The number of slots has been increased to three this year.

Registration fees increased: Furthermore, the CUET UG 2023 registration fees have been increased. Last year, general category candidates opting for up to four subjects had to pay a registration fee of Rs 650. However, this year, it has been increased to Rs 750 for up to three subjects. Those appearing from outside India will now have to pay Rs 3,750 for three subjects and a maximum of Rs 11,000 for 10 subjects. Last year, students had to pay Rs 3,000 despite the number of subjects they had chosen.

Number of questions reduced: The number of questions to be attempted by students has been reduced. While the exam pattern of sections 1A and 1B remains the same, the number of questions has been reduced in sections 2 and 3. In section 2, 35-40 questions need to be attempted out of 45-50 questions and in section 3, 50 out of 60 questions must be attempted.

Foreign centres increased: The number of foreign centres have been increased to 24. It includes Nepal, Thailand, Brazil, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Qatar, UAE (Dubai), Vietnam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Kuwait, Nigeria, Bahrain, Russia, Muscat, Canada, Mauritius, Riyadh, UAE (Sharjah), Singapore, Australia, Austria, and the USA.

