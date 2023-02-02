The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely begin the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 for undergraduate courses this week. The registration will take place on the official CUET UG website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG 2023, as announced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in December last year, will be held from May 21 to 31.

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. It will take place at 1,000 test centres across the country, with 450 to 500 centres being utilised for the examination each day.

Candidates who have cleared the class 12 or equivalent examination or are appearing in 2023 can sit for the CUET 2023. However, the aspirants must meet the age requirements (if any) of the university in which they wish to be enrolled.

The CUET 2023 syllabus will be primarily based on Class 12 subjects. The syllabus for domain-specific subjects will be published on the NTA website and accordingly, the aspirants should prepare for the exam. CUET (UG) 2023 will be held via computer-based test mode. It would be consisting of MCQs and for each correct answer, candidates would get one mark.

The CUET UG entrance examination serves as a standard benchmark and offers equal opportunities to all candidates, regardless of their geographical location. This especially benefits those from remote areas and disadvantaged economic backgrounds. By taking this single test, candidates can participate in the admission process for multiple central universities. These include the University of Delhi, Banaras Hindu University, and Aligarh Muslim University.

Meanwhile, DU’s vice-chancellor, Yogesh Singh, had earlier said that students studying in CBSE have an “inherent advantage” in CUET-based admissions. He said that greater options regarding the question papers provided to students could help students coming from state boards. Last year, DU had introduced CUET as a medium for granting admissions to resolve the disparity in student intake arising due to differences in how state boards accord marks.

