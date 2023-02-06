As per the announcement by UGC Chairman, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to start the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 Registrations for Undergraduate courses from this week. Once started, candidates will be able to register themselves for the entrance exam on the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in. Earlier the testing agency announced to commence the CUET UG registrations in the first week of February 2023.

The CUET UG 2023 is set to be held as computer-based test (CBT) between May 21 and May 31, 2023. Alike last year, this year also the number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. The candidates will be able to choose as many as six domain subjects in addition to one or two languages and the General test. NTA will declare the CUET UG results in the third week of June 2023.

CUET 2023: EXAM PATTERN AND SYLLABLES

CUET (UG) 2022 will consist of 4 sections:

Section IA- 13 Languages

Section IB 20 Languages

Section II- 27 Domain-Specific Topics

Section III- General Test

Read | CUET 2022: Syllabus, Paper Pattern, Admission Rules - All you need to Know

The syllabus of the upcoming CUET 2023 examination will be completely based on the Class 12 syllabus. No question will be given in the paper from the class 11 syllabus.

Candidates will have to compulsorily take a language test in one of the 13 languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Oriya, and English.

The common entrance exam score will be used for admission to all central universities including Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Jawaharlal Nehru University, among others. It can also be used for admission to private and deemed to be universities.

Read all the Latest Education News here