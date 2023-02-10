The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 registrations for undergraduate (UG) programmes. The last date to submit the applications is March 12. Candidates will be able to register themselves for the entrance test by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET 2023 will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) between May 21 and May 31 this year. The city of examination slip will be released on April 30, and the admit cards will be available on the main page from the second week of May.

“CUET (UG) will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country," reads the official notice.

CUET 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of CUET

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the application form

Step 4: Pay the fees, submit

Step 5: Save and download the acknowledgment form for further use

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar earlier clarified that there is no proposal to hold the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) twice a year. He made this statement in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

“No such proposal is under consideration to conduct CUET exam twice a year,” the minister said. He added that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted and assigned to conduct the CUET since 2022 for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes in central universities and other willing universities.

In his written reply, Minister Sarkar listed a few University Grants Commission (UGC) scholarships that can be availed by students who are seeking admission through CUET. These include postgraduate (PG) scholarships for ME, MTech students; postgraduate (PG) scholarship for professional courses for SC/ST candidates; postgraduate (PG) scholarship for rank holders and Indira Gandhi postgraduate (PG) scholarship for single girl child.

Last year, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar asserted that NTA will consider holding the CUET twice a year from the next academic session. “To begin with CUET will be conducted once this year [2022] but NTA will consider conducting the exam at least twice a year from the next session,” Kumar told PTI. The UGC chairman also stated that the entrance exam will not just be limited to central universities but also private varsities.

