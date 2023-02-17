While inviting applications for admissions via the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023, the National Testing Agency (NTA) received some representations from the Tamil Nadu board students claiming they were facing issues with their class 10th marks. Due to the Covid outbreak in 2021, the Tamil Nadu board did not take the class 10th examination and no marks were awarded to the students in their mark sheets.

In the mark sheets of the students, ‘pass’ was printed in front of all the subjects with a disclaimer that according to the school education department, all candidates who studied SSLC in the academic year 2020-21 are declared passed.

The agency taking regard to the issue released their statement and solved the grievance of the students. When candidates of the Tamil Nadu board select the passing year as 2021, the result mode field will be disabled and the associated fields for marks and CGPA will be invisible for candidates who have passed their class 10 in the year 2021.

Further, this rule will be applied to other Tamil Nadu board students who have already submitted their application with the passing year of 2021 and paid the fee. The field result mode will be disabled, and fields’ total marks, obtained marks, and percentage of marks will remain invisible in the online application form for CUET (UG) - 2023 for the Tamil Nadu board students.

The Common University Entrance Exam (CUET) UG 2023 will take place from May 21 to May 31. For enrollment in undergraduate programs at central campuses and other cooperating institutions, registration has also started. Those who are qualified and interested in applying may do so through the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The NTA held the CUET over two shifts last year, the first from 9 AM to 12:15 PM and the second from 3 PM to 6:45 PM. This year, there are three-time slots instead of the previous two. This year, there are more subjects for which candidates can apply. The NTA had previously permitted students to select nine subjects when the CUET UG exam made its debut, but this year candidates may select a maximum of 10 subjects from all three sections.

