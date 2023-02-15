The University Grant Commission (UGC), in collaboration with the National Testing Agency (NTA), is conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions into various undergraduate courses in Central Universities. The examination board is accepting applications for the CUET-UG 2023 test till March 12. The entrance examination will be held in over 500 cities across India along with 24 foreign centres. Earlier, CUET-UG 2022 was held in 13 foreign centres and in 2023, it has been increased to 24 centres abroad.

CUET-UG 2023 will be held in Nepal, Thailand, Brazil, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Qatar, UAE, Vietnam, Hongkong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Kuwait, Nigeria, Bahrain, Russia, Muscat, Canada, Mauritius, Riyadh province, Singapore, Australia, Austria and the USA. On the information bulletin of the common entrance test, the respective cities of the foreign centres are mentioned. Students can check the information bulletin here-

This is the second time that UGC and NTA are conducting the entrance examination for undergraduate courses. The schedule for the examination falls between May 21 and May 31, 2023. Candidates who haven’t filled out the application form are requested to complete the procedure soon.

Here is the process to fill up the application form for CUET-UG 2023:

Steps of the CUET (UG) - 2023 application process, including the uploading of scanned photographs, paying fees and printing of the confirmation page should be completed via online mode.

Step 1- Visit cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in to access the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) official website.

Step 2- Look for the link to register.

Step 3- Enter your information on the registration portal. Complete the application.

Step 4- Upload the required paperwork. After submitting the application, pay the exam fees.

Step 5- Take a printout of the completed application form for your records.

The CUET (UG) - 2023 will be a computer-based test. For admission into undergraduate courses for all the participating universities for the academic year 2023–2024, the common university entrance test will be held in 13 languages throughout India. The entrance test will be held in

English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu languages.

