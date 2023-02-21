As many as 26 new universities will be participating in Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 for admission into their undergraduate courses from this year. The debut edition of CUET UG saw participation from 90 universities and the number has now risen to 116.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) made it mandatory for participating universities to use CUET scores for students’ admission purposes. The Commission also gave the universities the liberty in deciding their admission processes. Last year, 10 universities that were exempted from taking part in the CUET UG have been included this year, except for Nagaland University.

Meanwhile, the nine central universities that have been added this year are Manipur University, Assam University, Sikkim University, Rajiv Gandhi University, Tezpur University, Tripura University, Mizoram University, North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), and Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU), reported a leading news daily.

CUET UG 2023: List of universities

Central Universities:

Aligarh Muslim University,

Assam University,

Central University Of Andhra Pradesh,

Central University Of Gujarat,

Central University Of Haryana,

Central University Of Himachal Pradesh,

Central University Of Jammu, Central University Of Jharkhand,

Central University Of Karnataka,

Central University Of Kashmir,

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University,

Banaras Hindu University,

Central Sanskrit University,

Central Tribal University Of Andhra Pradesh,

Central University Of Kerala,

Central University Of Odisha,

Central University Of Rajasthan,

Central University Of South Bihar,

Central University Of Tamil Nadu,

Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya,

Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya,

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University,

Indira Gandhi National Tribal University,

Jawaharlal Nehru University,

Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya,

Mahatma Gandhi Central University,

Manipur University,

Maulana Azad National Urdu University,

Pondicherry University,

Rajiv Gandhi University,

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University,

Sikkim University,

Tezpur University,

The English And Foreign Languages University,

Tripura University,

University Of Allahabad,

University Of Delhi,

University Of Hyderabad,

Mizoram University,

National Sanskrit University,

North-Eastern Hill University, and

Visva-Bharati University.

State Universities:

Barkatullah University,

Cluster University Of Jammu,

Cluster University Of Srinagar,

Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University,

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya,

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University,

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School Of Economics University,

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi,

Govt. College For Women, Parade Ground, Jammu,

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University,

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women,

Jharkhand Raksha Shakti University,

Madan Mohan Malaviya University Of Technology,

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University,

Sardar Patel University Of Police Security And Criminal Justice,

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, University Of Jammu, and

Vikram University.

Deemed Universities:

Avinashilingam Institute For Home Science And Higher Education For Women,

Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth, Dayalbagh Educational Institute,

Footwear Design And Development Institute,

Gujarat Vidyapith,

Gurukula Kangri,

Lakshmibai National Institute Of Physical Education,

Manav Rachna International Institute Of Research And Studies,

Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational And Research Institute,

Shobhit University,

Tata Institute Of Social Sciences (TISS), and

The Gandhigram Rural Institute (DTBU).

Universities accepting CUET UG 2023 scores will have, however, their own admission requirements and cut-off for a specific course. Students who are seeking admission to undergraduate courses in the central universities or other participating institutions can submit their CUET UG 2023 application forms by March 12. To register for the exam, candidates need to visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. According to the schedule, the second edition of the CUET UG 2023 exam will be held from May 21 to May 31.

