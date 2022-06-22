CUET UG Admissions Exam Likely in July, Exam Dates Expected Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the exam dates for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) today. The registration process for CUCET ended on May 31 and the exam is likely to be held in July, more specifically in the first half of July, however, exam dates of the entrance exams are not yet out and are expected today, June 22.

Nearly 10 lakh students have applied for the CUET making it one of the biggest exams in India, second only to NEET 2022.

The CUET 2022 score will be used for admission to all central universities including Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Jawaharlal Nehru University, Aligarh Muslim University, among others. It can also be used for admission to private and deemed to be universities. Many top colleges including Jamia Hamdard, TISS have shown interest in enrolling students through CUET.

