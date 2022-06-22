CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#EknathShinde#Agnipath#Coronavirus
Home » News » education-career » CUET UG Admissions Exam Likely in July, Exam Dates Expected Today
1-MIN READ

CUET UG Admissions Exam Likely in July, Exam Dates Expected Today

CUET UG exam in July (Representational Image)

CUET UG exam in July (Representational Image)

CUET UG 2022 exam dates are likely to be announced today. NTA to issue exam dates for admission to top universities across India.

Education and Careers Desk

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the exam dates for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) today. The registration process for CUCET ended on May 31 and the exam is likely to be held in July, more specifically in the first half of July, however, exam dates of the entrance exams are not yet out and are expected today, June 22.

Nearly 10 lakh students have applied for the CUET making it one of the biggest exams in India, second only to NEET 2022.

Read | CUET 2022: How Choosing Right Subjects to Help You Score High Marks in Common College Entrance Test

The  CUET 2022 score will be used for admission to all central universities including Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Jawaharlal Nehru University, Aligarh Muslim University, among others. It can also be used for admission to private and deemed to be universities. Many top colleges including Jamia Hamdard, TISS have shown interest in enrolling students through CUET.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

Tags
first published:June 22, 2022, 12:31 IST