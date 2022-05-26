CUET UG Application Correction Window Open, Make Corrections at cuet.samarth.ac.in till May 31

The application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) undergraduate admissions (UG) is over. However, the exam conducting authority, National Testing Agency (NTA) has now opened the application correction window. As per the official notification the correction window is open till May 31.

Those who have successfully filed the form can make corrections to it by May 31. Candidates can edit their forms by visiting the official website of CUET, cuet.samarth.ac.in without paying any additional fees and make corrections in their application forms. The CUET UG application process had closed on May 22.

CUET UG: How to Make Correction in Application Forms?

Here are the steps that can be followed to make corrections:

Step 1. Follow these steps to make corrections to your application form:

Step 2. Visit the official website of CUET, cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 3. Log in using your application number and password

Step 4. Now, click on the CUET application correction link

Step 5. Edit window will open on your screens

Step 6. Make the suitable changes in the form and click on submit

Step 7. Download the final copy of the form and the confirmation page

Candidates should recheck every piece of information thoroughly before making the final submission. This is the last chance for all the candidates to make changes to their forms. Once the correction window closes, NTA will release the admit cards.

NTA is expected to conduct the computer-based entrance test in July this year. CUET has been introduced for the first time for the students seeking admission to the undergraduate programmes. The test will be mandatory for the students to take admission in the undergraduate programme offered by 45 central universities in India. The test will be conducted in 13 languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English.

UGC has not issued a separate syllabus for CUET UG. The examination will be based on the NCERT syllabus only. The nationwide examination will be held in the 547 cities within India and in 13 cities abroad.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.