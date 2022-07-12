CUET UG Biology Students Shifted to Slot 2 to Avoid Clash With NEET

Answering concerns of students who had claimed that their medical entrance exam – NEET clashes with the common entrance test CUET, the exam conducting body – NTA, has come up with a solution. Students who have registered for both CUET and NEET will be shifted to the second batch of CUET.

“Candidates who have opted for physics, chemistry, or biology have been taken to Phase II, keeping in view the NEET (UG) – 2022 being held on 17 July 2022 (Sunday),” said NTA in an official notice.

The CUET is to be held from July 15 to August 20 wherein slot 1 will be conducted from 9 AM to 12.15 PM and slot 2 from 3 PM to 6.45 PM. As many as 14,90,000 candidates have registered for CUET. Among these, 8,10,000 candidates will be taking the exam in the first slot while 6,80,000 candidates will take the test in the second. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities

The CUET is the second-largest exam in terms of the number of students. The first being NEET with 18.72 lakh candidates taking exam. In its first year, the CUET has taken over JEE Main to reach the second most opted exam across the country. CUET will be held at different exam centers located in 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.

In view of a large number of Subjects, a unique date sheet for every individual candidate has been created. Accordingly, an advance intimation slip for exam city to all candidates with the date of exam and city of the exam is being issued on cuet.samarth.ac.in. The city intimation slip for each candidate has information relating to the subjects, language, and medium offered in slot 1 and slot 2 as well the date and city allotted.

The CUET admit card of phase I showing the details of the exam center will be available for download from 6 PM today, July 12.

