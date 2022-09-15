CUET UG Results 2022 Delayed but Students' Humour Timing is on Point, Start Meme Fest

After announcing the CUET result time as 10 PM, the National Testing Agency said that it needs “some more time” to announce the results. This has left over 14 lakh students in a blur. Students are using this time in creating and sharing memes. The NTA might have missed its timeline but students’ humor timing is on point.

We are working at the results of CUET (UG) 2022. It may take some more time. — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) September 15, 2022

Within minutes students started meme fest on Twitter

Me Searching for my CUET result of 2022 in 2050 . #CUETUGResult2022 pic.twitter.com/of2g8C9feW — HAARU (@HAARU_99) September 15, 2022

NTA : #CUETUGResult2022 will declare on 15th September at 10:00 PM

.

After 10:00 PM CUET website be like : pic.twitter.com/lhwS1z3bDb — Rajkumar Prajapat 💙 (@Mr_rkpotter) September 15, 2022

CUET is the second largest exam after the medical entrance exam NEET which had over 18 lakh students, however, declaring CUET results is more difficult for NTA considering it is more complex. Students have opted for multiple subjects held across multiple sessions. Apart from students, colleges too are awaiting results.

Once the result is announced, NTA will send universities, the scores of students who applied with them. Students also have to fill registration form of university separately. The Counselling process will be conducted by the respective Universities. The Universities will be preparing their respective merit or cut-off lists. Universities may conduct their individual counseling on the basis of the CUET score.

The basic eligibility criterion for entrance into Universities remains unchanged which is that a candidate must have passed the Class XII examination from any recognized Board or equivalent. Some universities like DU will use class 12 marks as a tie-breaker while admitting students. Many are contemplating using 70:30- or 80:20 formula where 20 or 30% weightage could be given to class 12 marks obtained by students. The record of the Common University Entrance Test CUET 2022 would be preserved for up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result.

If a student has any issue with their result or has any query, they can check with NTA at their official helpline number – : 01140759000, 011 6922 7700 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here