CURAJ Recruitment 2022: Apply for 47 Teaching, Non-Teaching Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 2,18,200

The Central University of Rajasthan is seeking applicants for 47 teaching and non-teaching positions (CURAJ). Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website- curaj.ac.in and apply for the posts. Candidates can submit their applications in the prescribed format by December 3.

Candidates applying for the positions should be aware that their applications will be evaluated by a Scrutiny Committee, and a list of eligible candidates will be prepared based on the University’s stipulated guidelines. The varsity offers over 50 Masters and PhD programs in its 32 departments.

CURAJ Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

There are 15 professor, 12 associate professor, and 18 assistant professor positions available for various disciplines out of a total of 45 teaching vacancies. Apart from that, there is one vacancy for the post of internal audit officer and one post for gym trainer (contractual).

CURAJ Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Candidates are required to apply online and send self-attested copies of all the necessary documents along with a hard copy of the application form to the university by December 3 up to 5:00 PM.

CURAJ Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates belonging to the UR/EWS/OBC category have to submit an application of Rs 1500. However, no fees have been demanded from the SC/ST/PWD category candidates as well as the contractual posts of assistant professor, Deptt. of Linguistics, and gym trainer.

CURAJ Recruitment 2022: Salary

Those who get selected for the post of professor will be given a monthly salary ranging between Rs. 1,44,200 and Rs 2,18,200, whereas the candidates shortlisted for associate professor, will receive pay between Rs. 1,31,400 and Rs 2,17,100. Meanwhile, applicants chosen for assistant professor posts will get a salary of up to Rs 1,82,400 per month. For internal audit officer pay level is Rs 78800 to Rs 209200 and for gym trainer pay level is Rs 35000 per month.

The Central University of Rajasthan was established as a new Central University by an Act of Parliament (Act No. 25 of 2009) and is fully funded by the Government of India.

