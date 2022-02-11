CUSAT 2022 Registrations Begin: How to Apply for Admissions at Cochin University

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released the application form of CUSAT CAT 2022. Candidates who want to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate level courses from the university can apply online, at cusat.ac.in. The last date to apply without the late fee is March 7, 2022, however, candidates can further apply till March 14, 2022, with the late fees.

The CUSAT 2022 exam will be a computer-based test and the duration will be three hours. The candidates must note that the syllabus followed by CUSAT 2022 for Bachelor’s degree courses will be the same as the 10+2 syllabus of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. While, for the Master’s degree courses, aspirants need to prepare as per their Bachelor’s syllabus for the respective course in which they are seeking admission.

CUSAT CA 2022: How to Apply?

Step 1: Candidates first have to go to the official CUSAT website.

Step 2: Then go on to the home page, go to the CAT 2022 Admissions section.

Step 3: On the screen see the ‘Notifications box’ and click on the admissions link.

Step 4: Go to the registration link and fill out the form.

CUSAT CA 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age: Candidates must be at least 25 years of age at the time of applying.

Education: An applicant must have received a minimum of 50 per cent in mathematics, as well as 50 per cent or higher in physics, chemistry, and Maths in their 12th grade. The candidates must have passed their class 12 (or equivalent) exams through the Kerala board or another board or university that has an equivalent curriculum.

CUSAT CA 2022: Application fee

For applying, a candidate will have to pay application fee. The application fees for the general category candidates is Rs 1100, whereas for the SC/ST category candidates the fee is Rs 500.

Further for the international candidates is application fee is USD 100, for the NRI candidate’s the application fee is of Rs 5000. Candidates belonging to KST/ KSC will have to pay Rs 5,500, while candidates belonging to Children of Indian Gulf Workers (CGW) will have to pay Rs 6,100 and the candidates who are an option for Dubai as a test centre are additional fees of Rs 10,000.

They can pay the CUSAT 2022 application fees in online mode through debit cards, credit cards, or net banking. The candidates who wish admissions for programmes other than Ph.D/ All Diploma Courses in CUSAT should apply for CAT through this portal. Applications in any other method will not be accepted.

