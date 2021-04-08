CUSAT CAT 2021: Registration Deadline Extended Till April 15, Check Details Here

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has extended the last date for CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) registration 2021. Candidates who are interested in applying for undergraduate and postgraduate courses at Cochin University of Science and Technology can now register till April 15. Those who are interested must fill the form that has been made available on Cochin University of Science and Technology’s official website, www.cusat.ac.

The CUSAT CAT 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on June 12, June 13 and June 14. It must be noted that the application fees for the CUSAT CAT 2021 exam has to be paid through an online mode.

Log on to www.cusat.ac On the homepage, you will find a new registration tab. Click on itA form will open in a new page. Fill it accurately with all relevant detailsOnce done, login credentials will be sent on registered email IDUse the credentials to login and fill the application form for CUSAT CAT 2021Pay the fees through online mode and hit the submit buttonTake a screenshot of the successfully submitted page and keep a print out of the same for your reference

Those who belong to the unreserved category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while the same for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe is Rs 500.

It will be released on May 25 on the official website. The document will include mandatory details like name of candidate, roll number, exam timing, exam centre and other important details. In case there is any error in personal details, the candidate must raise the matter with the authorities. No aspirant will be allowed to sit for the exam without the hall ticket.

The computer based test will consist of only Multiple Choice Questions. Each correct answer will fetch three marks while for every incorrect answer one mark will be deducted. The duration of the exam will be three hours. The exact timing of the exam will be mentioned in the admit card.

