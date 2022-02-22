CUSAT CAT 2022 Registrations Begin: How to Apply for Cochin University Entrance, Exam Pattern

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has begun the registrations for its Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in various centres of the country from May 15 to 17. Candidates willing to apply for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the varsity other than PhD and diploma courses can do so at the official portal at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the applications is March 7. Candidates can also apply till March 14 but with a fine. The admit cards will be available between May 1 to 14.

“Students who wish to get admission for BTech Marine Engineering at KMSME in CUSAT, should register for CAT2022, select Course BTech and complete the center selection step also. The applicants need to appear for the Common Entrance Test conducted by Indian Maritime University (IMU) and the admission shall be based on the IMU rank," reads the official notice.

CUSAT CAT 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Go to CUSAT official website

Step 2. Click on the student registration link on the homepage

Step 3. Fill in your email id and set a password

Step 4. Login

Step 5. Fill up the form with required details

Step 6. Submit fees

Step 7. Download and save the copy of the form for further use

CUSAT CAT 2021: Application fees

The minimum application fee to appear for two test codes is Rs 1100 and for Kerala SC and ST candidates it is Rs 500.

CUSAT CAT 2021: Exam pattern

The exam syllabus comprises the chapters and topics of physics, chemistry, and mathematics taught prior to conducting the exam based on the syllabus of classes 11 and 12.

The exam pattern for CUSAT CAT 2021 will consist of two papers. The paper I will be of mathematics featuring a total of 125 questions and 375 marks. Paper II will be on physics and chemistry. While physics will have a total of 75 questions and 225 marks, chemistry will feature 50 questions and 150 marks.

Candidates with a valid KMAT, CMAT, CAT (IIM) score can apply for the MBA programmes. These candidates will be ranked on the basis of those exam scores along with group discussions and interviews. For MTech programmes, preference will be given to candidates with valid GATE scores in the respective subject. In the absence of candidates with valid GATE scores, candidates will be admitted on the basis of their performance in the Department Admission Test (DAT) to be conducted by the departments concerned, the notice added.

