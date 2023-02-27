The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has extended the application date for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023. The registration date has been extended for all undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and Master of Business Administration (MBA) Programmes. As per the latest information, the last date to submit the registration forms for UG and PG programmes without a fine is March 10 and with a fine is March 15. For MBA courses, the last date is April 30.

“CAT 2023 - Application Registration Date Extended for MBA (Registration without fine: 30/04/2023, Registration with Fine : 03/05/2023),” read the official website.

The CUSAT’s main page also stated, “CAT 2023 - Application Registration Date Extended for MBA (Registration without fine : 30/04/2023, Registration with Fine : 03/05/2023)."

Read | International Students Can Apply for US Visa a Year in Advance

Students can apply for the CUSAT CAT 2023 exam by visiting the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in. Earlier, the deadline to fill out the online application form was February 26. According to the official schedule, the common admission test will be held on April 29, 30 and May 1 this year. It will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various test centres across the country. Meanwhile, the admit card for the same will be available for download on the main website between April 18 and May 1.

CUSAT CAT 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit CUSAT’s official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the main site, search and click on the CUSAT CAT 2023 registration link.

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter your details.

Step 4: Upload photos and signature as instructed.

Step 5: To complete the process, pay the application fee and select the centre for the exam.

Step 6: Preview the form and submit it as asked.

Step 7: Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

It is to be noted that the University has not extended the application dates for Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D), Master of Technology (M.Tech), and Diploma Programmes. For more information, keep a check on the official website of CUSAT.

Read all the Latest Education News here