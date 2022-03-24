CUSAT CAT Rescheduled After Clash with CBSE Term 2 Exams, Check Revised Dates

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has rescheduled the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022. While the revised undergraduate entrance exam dates are yet to be released and will be based on the CBSE board exams, the postgraduate exams will be held on May 14 and 15. Candidates who had registered for the exams can check the notification on the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

“CAT 2022 - Computer Based Test for PG on 14th & 15th May 2022, for UG dates will be announced later (will be rescheduled based on CBSE exam)," the official notice reads. The CUSAT CAT was earlier scheduled to be conducted in various centres from May 15 to 17.

The online registrations for UG and PG courses except PhD, MTech, MBA and diploma programmes is open till March 25. Candidates can also apply by March 31 but with a late fee.

CUSAT CAT 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to CUSAT official website

Step 2. Click on the student registration link on the homepage

Step 3. Fill in your email id and set a password

Step 4. Login and fill up the form with required details

Step 5. Submit application fees

Step 6. Download and save the copy of the form for further use

CUSAT CAT 2022: Application fees

The application fee to appear for two test codes is Rs 1100 for unreserved category candidates and for Kerala SC and ST candidates, it is Rs 500.

CUSAT CAT 2022: Exam pattern

The CUSAT CAT syllabus includes physics, chemistry, and mathematics taught prior to conducting the exam based on classes 11 and 12. The exam will have two papers - I and II. Paper I consists of mathematics featuring a total of 125 questions and 375 marks. Paper II will be on physics and chemistry. While physics will have a total of 75 questions and 225 marks, chemistry will feature 50 questions and 150 marks.

Students who want to get admission for BTech Marine Engineering at KMSME in CUSAT will also have to register for CAT 2022. The application process for the MBA progarmme was earlier extended up to April 25, and with a late fine up to April 30.

