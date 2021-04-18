CUSAT Postpones University Exams Due to COVID

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has postponed all university examinations scheduled to be held from tomorrow. The exams were to be held in offline mode. In an official statement, the varsity said, “It is hereby notified that all University Examinations scheduled to be held from May 19 stands postponed in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19. The revised dates will be announced later"

Meanwhile, the Common Admission Test of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) CAT 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on June 12, 13, and 14 in various centres of the country. The online registration process for MTech programmes is also open and will conclude on April 21. CUSAT has 27 departments offering graduate and postgraduate programmes. Depending upon the course a candidate is applying for, the exam pattern will change.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here