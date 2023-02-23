Over 640 final-year candidates of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) bagged placements in high-profile companies, this year. The university saw a rise in campus placements as more Information Technology (IT) and core companies offered higher pay packages to the final-year students as compared to last year.

The highest package of this year’s placement season stands at Rs 25 lakh per annum. While the average pay package is Rs 4.9 lakh. Final-year students from CUSAT were recruited by more than 150 leading and recognised companies in India, such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, International Business Machines (IBM), Amazon, and edtech Byju’s this time.

“The recruitment for the 2023 batch started with a bang. Within two weeks, 94 students were placed and nine of them secured a salary package of Rs 25 lakh each,” said the placement officer as per a New Indian Express report. The officer further said that a total of nine candidates got an internship with a stipend of Rs 98,000 per month.

The job placement process for last year’s batch is currently underway, the officer added. Talking about the pre-pandemic hiring trends, the placement officer asserted that it seems to be slow as markets begin to open only after a temporary pause. “The current trend is expected to continue for some time,” stated the officer.

Companies that topped the list of recruiters from the Cusat campus are Cognizant, TCS, and Larsen & Toubro (L&T). Additionally, major IT companies that recruited students include Cisco, Infosys, TCS, SAP, Incture Technologies, Ernst & Young (EY), IBM, SOTI, ZIFO, Wipro, Zensar, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), UST GLOBAL, Reliance, TATA Project, Tech Mahindra, Cairn Oil & Gas vertical of Vedanta Limited, Benz (Daimler), Cognizant, Matrimony.com, Madras Rubber Factory (MRF), CEAT, Apollo Tyres, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, IDBI bank, Federal Bank, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Haldia Refinery, Amazon, Sony India, Byju’s, Unisys, Nokia, Runaya Refinery, IBS, Tata Elxi, Oracle, Mitsogo, Veritas, Indian Oil Adani Gas, Oil India, and many more.

