Cyient Endows First Chair in Future Communications to IIT Hyderabad Professor

Cyient, an engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company has announced the establishment of an endowed chair in the field of new-age communications to Prof P Rajalakshmi, Department of Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad.

Prof Rajalakshmi has been chosen as the first appointee of the Cyient Chair in Future Communications. The Cyient Chair will endow Prof Rajalakshmi with an honorarium of Rs 25,000 per month and a contingency grant of Rs 1,00,000 per year for three years to further research and development in the field.

A selection committee comprising IITH Director Prof BS Murty, Chair Professor Ranjan Mallik, IIT Delhi, and Prabhakar Atla, Senior VP & Business Unit Head – Communications and Utilities, Cyient, picked Prof Rajalakshmi for her significant contributions in the field of new-age communications technology.

ProfRajalakshmi commented, “It is indeed a moment of pride to be recognized and picked for this Chair. I am thankful to the selection committee for appreciating my work in the field of communications. This recognition will surely result in more good research in the future to come.”

Conveying his wishes on the occasion, Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cyient, said, “We are honored to be associated with IIT-Hyderabad and its initiatives to nurture creative talent. The Cyient Chair is a significant step forward in deepening the relationship between academia and enterprise to accelerate innovation. Helping attract the best minds and providing opportunities to experiment with new ideas and incubate technologies is exciting for Cyient. This is another important step of delivering on our vision of applying technology imaginatively to solve problems that matter.”

