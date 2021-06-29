Dassault Systèmes Announces Product Design Contest for Indian Students

The Dassault Systemes has launced a nationwide product design contest for engineering, design and technology students to come up with innovative solutions to provide answers to longstanding problems and address technological and social challenges. All student teams must register for the contest on the online portal by July 15.

The contest, AAKRUTI 2021, involves three stages wherein the participants should create a project virtually through collaboration enabled by the cloud-based 3D-EXPERIENCE platform. The three stages include preparing product design, design concept submission, and final product design submission.

Following the registration and acceptance of their project summary, a student team will get access to Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform and SOLIDWORKS applications to bring their ideas to life.

AAKRUTI 2021 has four distinct topics that allow students the freedom to innovate:

Re-engineer Existing Plastic product with Biodegradable material

Pick any daily-use product mainly made of non-compostable plastic, re-engineer the product by replacing it with compostable material / recyclable material, without losing the functional expectation of the product. As part of this theme, students must propose a solution to how this new product can be mass-produced.

Affordable product for Healthcare

This theme involves developing a product that addresses a real clinical need. It should be affordable, energy-efficient, easy to handle, flexible. The product design should be a boon to patients/medical practitioners and users.

Scientific Toy Design for Kids

Design toys that include STEM learning-based ones, specifically designed to either introduce or reinforce a child’s knowledge in scientific, technology and engineering concepts. Teaching multiple concepts from these disciplines and triggering curiosity in them through innovatively designed toys is preferred for this theme.

Water for Life

Creating solutions that will help to minimise the use of water in households, industries, agriculture, and public places is part of this theme. Design innovative products/devices to conserve water, help increase groundwater levels, avoid water losses, avoid water contamination, and clean water reservoirs.

The top 10 teams across India will be selected for the AAKRUTI 2021 final to be held in November 2021, based on innovations in design, feasibility and application of the project.

The winners will have the opportunity to win cash prizes worth Rs 300,000, a free SOLIDWORKS student license, vouchers, and be hired in Dassault Systèmes in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here