Data Science Most Preferred Online Course in 2022: Survey

Data science has been the most preferred online course in 2022, as per a survey by Coursera. Google’s ‘Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere’ was the most popular course this year followed by Python courses by University of Michigan and Google. Among other top online courses include machine learning, web development, English learning and financial marketing, as per the survey.

As per the official website, the Google data analytics certificate course equips students with skills they need to apply to introductory-level data analyst jobs. It covers key data analytics topics including data cleaning, data analysis, data visualisation and tools such as spreadsheets, SQL, R programming, tableau, among others.

Most popular courses in 2022: overall

Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere — Google

Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python) — University of Michigan

Crash Course on Python — Google

Machine Learning — Stanford University

Foundations of Project Management — Google

Foundations of User Experience (UX) Design — Google

HTML, CSS, and Javascript for Web Developers — Johns Hopkins University

English for Career Development — University of Pennsylvania

Financial Markets — Yale University

Ask Questions to Make Data-Driven Decisions — Google

Most popular courses in 2022: data science

Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere — Google

Machine Learning — Stanford University

Ask Questions to Make Data-Driven Decisions — Google

What is Data Science? — IBM Skills Network

Prepare Data for Exploration — Google

Supervised Machine Learning: Regression and Classification — Stanford University

Supervised Machine Learning: Regression and Classification — DeepLearning.AI

Python for Data Science, AI & Development — IBM Skills Network

Process Data from Dirty to Clean — Google

Data Analysis with R Programming — Google

Meanwhile, as Coursera’s Global Skills Report (GSR) 2022 released earlier this year, despite a series of courses being launched in online and offline modes in data science, Indians are not deemed to be skilled in the domain. India has shown poorer performance as compared to previous years and had fallen four places to be ranked at the 68th position globally in data science proficiency.

Considered a hub for tech skills, India’s technology proficiency levels have gone up from 38 per cent to 46 per cent, with the country strengthening its position by six spots. On the other hand, proficiency in data science has dipped from 38 per cent in 2021 to 26 per cent in 2022, leading to a 12-rank drop, according to the report.

