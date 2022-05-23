Data Science to Analytics, IIT Mandi Offers Online Courses in Emerging Tech & Anyone Can Apply

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the nodal agency under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi to introduce new courses in several new technologies. The collaboration aims to introduce digital courses in emerging technologies such as data science, big data analytics, among other, claims the institute.

As per the institute, NSDC along with IIT Mandi will also design and conceptualise the program in line with the training requirements of students and the market. Further it will set up Centres of Excellence (CoE) to help develop entrepreneurial spirit and culture among Indian youth.

“New models of training methodology will be jointly created to make cutting-edge learning opportunities more accessible, leading to enhanced employability. NSDC will oversee the on-ground implementation of overall training program and mobilize the candidates who are keen to avail the training courses being offered by IIT Mandi,” reads a joint statement.

Read | Online Degrees by Top Foreign University to Pursue With College, Job

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Ved Mani Tiwari, chief operating officer and Officiating CEO, NSDC said, “As we surge to a future of technology-powered growth, we have immense opportunity to build a high-quality skilled workforce for the rest of the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the need to develop new-age skills while strengthening mechanisms for traditional job roles. Therefore, it is imperative for educational institutes and the industry to come together to enable a holistic ecosystem where India’s youth have access to the resources and mentored routes to the right opportunities. Our partnership with IIT Mandi is an important step to take forward the commitment of keeping India’s young minds relevant in the current business environment.”

Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi said, “I am happy to share that IIT Mandi has embarked on a long-term journey, in collaboration with NSDC, to impart high-end skills to the underprivileged youth and working professionals, among others. A joint initiative to set up a unique facility for immersive hands-on experience is being planned in the IIT Mandi campus that will promote skills in emerging technologies along with entrepreneurship.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.