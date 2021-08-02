Daughter of Army Officer Aishani Vaidya Gets 499/500 in CBSE 12th, Aims to Become IAS

Despite exams not being conducted this year due to the pandemic, Aishaani Vaidya, a class 12 student of Army Public School, Noida has topped the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exams. She has scored 499 out of 500. Aishaani has scored a perfect 100 in English, Economics, Computer Science, and Psychology. Mathematics is the only subject that Aishaani lost a mark in.

Having studied management science in class 12, a stream offered by the Army Public Schools, Aishaani aims to take up economics honours from Delhi University, preferably from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) or from Lady Shri Ram College (LSR).

Following her graduation, she plans to sit for the Union Public Service Commission exam and aims to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

“I have realised my heart is really into IAS. Now I have finally come to the decision that I would like to prepare for UPSC," she says. Following her class 10 exams, it was which stream she wants to select that was the most important. “Once I got my subjects I explored my options as to what I want to pursue later on in my life," adds Aishaani.

Her father Colonel (retired) Sanjay Vaidya was with the armed forces and had retired last year. Her mother used to be a primary teacher but has stopped working for some years now and is now a homemaker. She also has an elder brother, Subham, who is working on his own startup that will be launched soon.

This year, the CBSE had cancelled the final exams and students had to resort to online classes. Aishaani is no different. “Online learning has been difficult. However, I don’t think every child had the privilege to do so. We had our teachers by our side who really helped us with our education. If teachers don’t help you with your learning then it becomes all the more difficult," says Aishaani.

