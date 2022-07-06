Daughter of Grocery Store Owner Secures Rank 4 in PSEB 10th Result, Aims to Become a Doctor

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) 10th result 2022 released on July 5 saw girls outperforming boys. The first three positions have also been secured by girls. Aanchal Jind, a student of Jamalpur Colony’s BCM Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, took the first place on the merit list district-wise. She scored 642 marks out of 650 and stands fourth in the state.

According to media reports, the daughter of a grocery shop owner, Aanchal dreams of becoming a doctor. She has already started to prepare for the medical entrance exam. Aanchal believes more in self-study and if she faces any problem in any subject, she takes extra classes.

Also read| Phulbani MLA Angad Kahar Clears Odisha 10th Board Exams at Age of 58, Scores 72% Marks

Furthermore, Sahajpreet Kaur of Moonlight Public School Hayden Bet also secured 642 marks but because of the tie-breaker formula, she stands at the second position district-wise and seventh position state-wise. While Gurleen Kaur of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial School, Shimlapuri has grabbed the third position district wise having scored 641 marks out of 650.

The third position holder Gurleen Kaur wishes to pursue her career as a CA. The daughter of a factory worker has already chosen the commerce stream. Gurleen is aiming to get 95 per cent marks in Class 12 exams.

Over 3.11 lakh students took the Punjab board 10th exam this year. Out of the total students who took the exam, as many as 97.94 per cent have passed. Gurdaspur is the best performing district. A total of 312 student have grabbed ranks in the top spots this time. Overall, the first rank has been secured by Nancy Rani from Ferozpur. The lowest marks obtained by students in the merit list is 96.77 per cent.

Since the academic year was divided into two terms, results are prepared according to the average of both terms. Last year, the Punjab board recorded an overall passing percentage of 99.93 in Class 10. The average pass percentage of girls stood at 99.94 per cent, whereas the average pass percentage of boys was 99.92 per cent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.