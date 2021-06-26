Daughter of Odisha Man Who Carried Wife's Corpse on Shoulders, Clear Class 10 Board Exams

Chandini Majhi, the daughter of Dana Majhi who carried his wife’s corpse on his shoulders for 10 km after allegedly being denied a hearse by the government hospital in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, was among the 2,81,658 girls who cleared the class 10 state board examinations, the results of which were declared on Friday.

Chandini, a student of a tribal school run by Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), secured 280 marks out of 600. Her two younger sisters are also studying in the school.

Dana Majhi from Melaghar village in Thuamul-Rampur block of the district had walked 10 km with his wife’s body in 2016. After the incident came to light, KISS founder Dr Achutya Samanta had admitted Majhi’s three daughters to the school in view of his poverty.

Chandini, who had walked along with her father, thanked Samanta. KISS has achieved a 100 per cent result, while the state-wide pass percentage has been 97.89 per cent, Samanta said. As many as 1,900 students of the institute appeared in the examination.

Mohan Charan Raita of Saura tribe from Gajapati district emerged as the KISS topper, securing 540 marks.

