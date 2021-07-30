CBSE 12th Results 2021: UP Farm Labourer's Daughter Scores 100% Marks, Aims to Become IAS Officer

Ansuiya, who hails from Badera village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, has scored a full 100 per cent marks in recently announced CBSE Class 12 board results. Due to the poor financial condition of her family, Ansuiya is the only member who went to school till Class 12 and passed the exams with flying colours. Her parents and sister never went to school but her brothers studied till Class 8.

Being a meritorious student, she got selected by a free residential school for economically underprivileged children named VidyaGyan in Bulandshahr district after Class 5. Ansuiya is now hopeful to get an opportunity to study in a college if she gets a scholarship.

Talking about her marks, a student of Humanities stream Ansuiya has scored 100 marks each in English, History, Geography, Painting and Hindi electives, while she bagged 99 marks in political science.

On being about her dreams and aspirations, she said her favourite subjects are geography and journalism and aspires to becomes an IAS officer. “I want to become an officer and reach a point where I can bring change in my area. Bundelkhand is a remote area. We have many problems here. If I have got chance to study, I will want to spread awareness in the area," she said.

Sharing more about her future plans, Ansuiya said that literacy rate, improving education at the school level and basic infrastructure in villages are some key areas to start work with.

On being further asked about her experience of online classes as the schools continue to remain shut due to Covid-related restrictions, she said, “Online education was very difficult for me. In our area, we have long power cuts and patchy internet connections. I do not have a laptop. My school used to send study material on WhatsApp which I downloaded whenever I had a network and studied and re-studied it. My pre-boards had gone well, so I was confident about getting a good score but never thought will get 100 per cent marks."

Meanwhile, Ansuiya also expressed her ordeal of having no facilities in the village and shared that she lost one of her brothers four years back due to a lack of a proper healthcare system in her area. Anusiya’s father works as a labourer, while her mother is a homemaker.

