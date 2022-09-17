Daughter of West Bengal School Teachers Cracks NEET 2022, Secures Rank 22

The daughter of teachers, Debankita Bera from West Bengal has secured All India Rank (AIR) 22 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022. A native of Mahishadal, Devankita has scored 705 out of 720 marks in the medical entrance exam. After passing higher secondary this year, Debankita started training for NEET in an institution in Kharagpur.

Debankita’s parents are both teachers by profession. While her father Changrachak Jagdish is a math teacher at Smriti Vidyapeeth, her mother Mamudpur teaches Bengali at Govinda Shiksha Niketan. Devankita said that the contribution of parents in this success is undeniable. A student of Gayeswari High Girls School in Mahishadal from fifth to tenth standard, she was admitted to Raj High School in Mahishadal for 11th and 12th.

This time, as many as 18.72 lakh candidates sat for NEET. Out of the total, 9,93,069 candidates have qualified the exam. The topper this time is Tanishka from Rajasthan. A total of four people got 715 marks out of 720 marks in NEET but due to a difference in the percentage rate of their marks, the ranks have been created. Accordingly, Ashish Batra is second, Nagbhushan Gangule third and Rucha Pawas fourth.

Besides, the topper, Haryana’s Tanishka has managed to crack both engineering and medical entrance exams this year. The 17-year-old has not only secured AIR 1 in NEET-UG 2022 with 715 marks out of 720 but also scored 99 percentile score in JEE Main. The topper told News18.com that she has always wanted to become a doctor and took the engineering entrance exam only for ‘practice’.

“I did not have any focused preparation for JEE Main. The physics and chemistry sections were the same as the ones I was preparing for the medical entrance so I took the JEE Main to understand my level of preparedness. I attempted the mathematics part at the end. I did not have mathematics as a subject in 11th and 12th thus I attempted the exam based on the knowledge I had till class 10,” said she.

