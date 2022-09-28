DAV School Student, European Literature Fan: On Bhagat Singh's 115th Birth Anniversary Know His Qualifications

The Independent India that we now live in is the fruit of the labor of several freedom fighters who have made huge sacrifices for the country. One such revolutionary is Bhagat Singh. On the birth anniversary of the martyr, let us remember him and know the young revolutionary ideologue better.

Born on September 28, 1907, at Village Banga in Punjab, British India now Lahor, Singh attended Dayanand Anglo Vedic High School, which was operated by Arya Samaj (a reform sect of modern Hinduism).

Later, he got enrolled at the National College, in Lahore where he studied European revolutionary movements. He was influenced to adopt a socialist stance by his extensive reading of European literature. Bhagat Singh was a bright student and had won several awards and recognition during his college days.

While in college, Bhagat also worked as a writer and editor in Amritsar for Punjabi- and Urdu-language newspapers espousing Marxist theories.

Singh was born in a very politically charged family, which is why from an early age, Bhagat Singh’s sense of patriotism had become deeply ingrained. The gruesome massacre of Jallianwala Bagh deeply impacted the young Singh, which made him speak against the British domination, very early in his life.

Singh is credited with popularizing the catchphrase “Inquilab zindabad” (“Long live the revolution”). The slogans later became very popular during the freedom struggle.

Bhagat Singh the Author

Its not widely known that Bhagat Singh also wrote four books in jail. Although they were smuggled out, they were destroyed and are lost forever. What survived was a diary that the young martyr kept in jail, full of notes, poems, and jottings from what he was reading.

At the age of 23, Bhagat Singh was martyred, after being convicted of the murder of John Saunders and Channan Singh, and hanged in March 1931. However, his popularity rose after his death, leaving many inspired. He became a popular folk hero, who is remembered for his work till now.

Recently, Retired professor Chaman Lal, an honorary advisor to the Bhagat Singh Archives and Resource Centre in the national capital, has written to the chief ministers of Punjab and Delhi requesting them to provide books on the legendary freedom fighter to schools, colleges and libraries to propagate his ideas.

