Days After IITs, NITs Drop Class 12 Performance Criterion for Academic Session 2020-2021

This year, several educational institutions across the country have either decided or mulling to change their admission process which faced disruption due to coronavirus pandemic. Hence, for academic session 2020-2021, the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) have decided to drop the Class 12 performance criterion. The decision was taken days after the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) implemented the same admission process for this year.

It is to be noted that this year the NITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) will only need Joint Entrance Examination (Main) rank-holders to have passed in their respective board exams.

For admissions in NITs and other centrally funded technical institutions, apart from qualifying the JEE-Main, the eligibility was to secure a minimum of 75 per cent marks in Class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. While, SC/ST candidates should have either scored at least 65 per cent or fulfill the top 20 percentile requirement.

On Thursday, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced that the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), which decides the admission process for the NITs, has approved the idea of dropping the Board exam criterion for this year.

Due to prevailing circumstances, Central Seat Allocation Board (#CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other #CFTIs. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 23, 2020

According to Indian Express sources, the decision was taken due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus during board exams. School boards like CBSE and CISCE, had to cancel their pending Class 10 and 12 exams after safety concerns raised by students and their parents over holding exams amid Covid-19 crisis.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains, which has been postponed twice, will now be held from September 1-6.