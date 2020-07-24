Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Days After IITs, NITs Drop Class 12 Performance Criterion for Academic Session 2020-2021

It is to be noted that this year the NITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) will only need Joint Entrance Examination (Main) rank-holders to have passed in their respective board exams.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2020, 11:58 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Days After IITs, NITs Drop Class 12 Performance Criterion for Academic Session 2020-2021
Representative Image

This year, several educational institutions across the country have either decided or mulling to change their admission process which faced disruption due to coronavirus pandemic. Hence, for academic session 2020-2021, the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) have decided to drop the Class 12 performance criterion. The decision was taken days after the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) implemented the same admission process for this year.

It is to be noted that this year the NITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) will only need Joint Entrance Examination (Main) rank-holders to have passed in their respective board exams.

For admissions in NITs and other centrally funded technical institutions, apart from qualifying the JEE-Main, the eligibility was to secure a minimum of 75 per cent marks in Class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. While, SC/ST candidates should have either scored at least 65 per cent or fulfill the top 20 percentile requirement.

On Thursday, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced that the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), which decides the admission process for the NITs, has approved the idea of dropping the Board exam criterion for this year.

According to Indian Express sources, the decision was taken due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus during board exams. School boards like CBSE and CISCE, had to cancel their pending Class 10 and 12 exams after safety concerns raised by students and their parents over holding exams amid Covid-19 crisis.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains, which has been postponed twice, will now be held from September 1-6.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading