Days After NEET Bra Removing Row, REET 2022 Candidates Told to Remove Dupattas, Sari Pin, Bandages

On the first day of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2022, to prevent cheating, the exam checking body restored to measures like cutting sleeves and removing dupattas of the students. According to the reports, salwar buttons were cut, and sari pin was removed. Students were also asked to remove bandages from their wounds. Due to this the students had to face a lot of problems, they said.

For this year’s REET, as many as 32 examination centres were set up in Dungarpur district of the state. Students had started arriving at these centres as early as 6 in the morning. Students first had to check the room number along with their roll number on the list put outside the examination center. Police teams were deployed at all the centers since morning. The entrance of the student to the examination centre started from 8.30 pm, but before that the students had to go through the checking examination.

Before they could enter the examination hall, students were asked to make separate queues for boys and women, who were individually checked. In the city’s Modern School, MB School, BEd College, Gurukul, Maharawal School, Kishanlal Garg School, the dupattas of women and girls were removed and kept with the exam conducting authorities. REET 2022 candidates were also asked to remove their mangalsutras, bangles, and hair clips. They also had to remove their slippers, and shoes.

This comes few days after female medical aspirants were were asked to remove their bras before taking the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022. A part of frisking for the exam, female students in Kerala were alleged they were asked to remove their bras and sit for the exam along with their male counterparts in the same room. About 100 female students were humiliated when they were asked to remove their bras at the metal detection stage at an exam centre in Kollam.

On Saturday, which was the first day of REET, a total of 11 thousand and 160 candidates gave the exam in the first shift, while in the afternoon, 9 thousand and 216 candidates appeared in the second shift. It is held by the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan (BSER) for assessing the recruitment of primary and upper-primary level teachers in the state schools.

