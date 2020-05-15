DDA Recruitment 2020: Last Date to Apply for 629 Posts at dda.org.in, Direct Link

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will shut the DDA Recruitment 2020 application window today, May 15, at 6 pm. Interested applicants, who are yet to fill up the DDA Recruitment 2020 registration form, are advised to visit the official website dda.org.in. The last date to pay the application fee is May 20.

The authority has started the application process on April 1. The DDA Recruitment 2020 was released to fill up the vacancies in 629 posts.

Candidates can also apply for DDA Recruitment 2020 via direct link.

Earlier, the last date to fill up the online application and last date for depositing application fee were April 30 and May 4, respectively.

The officials decided to extend the form submission time frame owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Candidates can read the official notification released by DDA here.

DDA Recruitment 2020: Here are the steps

Candidates are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps while filling the form. Before starting the form fill up process candidates should make sure that they have all the necessary documents handy. Aspirants should use a valid email-id and phone at the time of registration.

Step 1: Go to the official site dda.org.in

Step 2: Look for ‘Jobs’ tab and clock on it

Step 3: A new window will open, click on DDA Recruitment 2020

Step 4: Enter all the details and upload the documents

Step 5: Make fee payment

Step 6: Cross-check all the information and click on submit.

Once the form submission is successfully completed, aspirants are advised to download the form and keep a printout of the future reference. They are also advised to keep visiting the official website of DDA for latest update.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365