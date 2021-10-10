DDMA Instructs Delhi School Teachers, Staff To Get Vaccinated Before October 15

As schools and offices started reopening, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has instructed all the government employees including teachers and other staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending their schools and offices.

The DDMA in a statement said that the officials should get at least the first dose by October 15 or else they will not be allowed to attend offices. “All Government employees working in Departments/Autonomous Bodies/ PSUs/Local Bodies/Educational Institutions under Government of NCT of Delhi, including Frontline Workers, Healthcare Workers as well as Teachers and other staff working in Schools/ Colleges should get vaccinated (at least first dose) by 15.10.2021 as per prevailing guidelines/ protocols prescribed for vaccination by MOHFW, Govt of India,” the official statement reads.

The period of absence of such teachers and staff from October 16 till the first jab will be treated as “on leave”. The verification of the first dose of vaccination or the complete doses will be done through the Aarogya Setu app or vaccination certificate.

Earlier in a meeting on September 29, the DDMA asked to ensure 100 per cent vaccination for all government employees, teachers, and other staff in schools, colleges, and healthcare workers who are in frequent interaction with the general public and the vulnerable section of the society.

Meanwhile, the schools across Delhi have already been reopened for classes 9 to 12 from September 1 onwards. However, for nursery to class 8, the schools will be reopened in a phased manner from November 1. According to DDMA guidelines, the classes will function with a 50 per cent capacity. While reopening schools for senior classes, DDMA had allowed schools to work only in 50% capacity. It has advised all COVID-19 guidelines included staggered entry, sanitisation, socially distance seating arrangement to be followed at schools. Phyiscal classes are, however, not mandatory and online education is to be continued. All these guidelines are expected to be followed for the junior classes as well.

