DDMA to Take Decision on Reopening Schools in Delhi Tomorrow

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will conduct a meeting tomorrow, August 27 at 2 pm to take a decision on the reopening of schools in the capital. Schools have been shut since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown in Delhi.

The DDMA had submitted its report to the Delhi government earlier on school reopening according to which the expert panel has recommended the reopening of schools in a phased manner, as per sources.

As per the report, in the first phase, senior classes are to be reopened followed by middle and primary classes to be reopened in the last phase. DDMA will take the final decision on this tomorrow in the meeting.

However, as per the DDMA report, online classes will continue and attendance of children will not be compulsory. The decision may be left to the parents. Most states have asked students to bring a permission letter from parents to attend schools in physical mode.

Schools have been allowed to reopen in Delhi partially for counselling and practical work purposes however, it was not mandatory.

Several states including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana have decided to reopen schools starting September. Most states have been reopening schools in a phased manner or with 50 per cent attendance in classes. Meanwhile, West Bengal Cheif Minister has said it will decide on school reopening post-Durga Puja.

