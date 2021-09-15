DDMA Yet to Take Call on Allowing Reopening of Schools for Classes 6 to 8, Staging of Ramleelas

The apex body of Covid management in the national capital, DDMA, is yet to take a call on allowing schools to reopen for junior classes and staging of Ramleelas in public places, amid growing demands from various quarters. The latest Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order, listing prohibited and allowed activities under the phased reopening following the Covid-induced lockdown, will expire on Wednesday midnight.

Many private schools have demanded that the Delhi government allow students in class 6-8 to physically attend classes, claiming the coronavirus situation has improved significantly in the city. The Delhi government reopened schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions from September 1 after a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

A DDMA constituted panel has recommended phase-wise reopening of schools in the city. The panel recommended that schools be reopened for classes 9 to 12 from September 1 and for classes 6 to 8 from September 8. Several Ramleela organising committees in the city recently held a meeting and decided to organise Ramleelas in open, public spaces but pointed that a final call in this matter was to be taken by the DDMA. Top sources, however, claimed that no immediate changes are expected in the DDMA order and it is ”unlikely” that Ramleelas will be allowed and there will further reopening of schools.

The exhibition industry has also demanded relief from the Delhi government from Covid- related restrictions. The industry, with which around 40,000 traders are associated, is expected to get relief in Delhi, claimed Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI).

Recently, under the leadership of Goyal, a delegation of exhibition and event organisers, had met Delhi Health and Industry Minister Satyendar Jain and top DDMA officials, seeking lifting of the restrictions on the industry. There are no restrictions in Noida, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad, which are adjoining Delhi, and so many programs have been shifted to these cities, but due to this, Delhi is losing revenue, Goyal said.

