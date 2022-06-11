Deakin University Australia, JGU Launches Integrated Programme in BCom, Business, MBA

Deakin University, Australia, along with OP Jindal Global University (JGU) announced applications for global BCom (Hons) + B Business + MBA (international) integrated programme. The course will allow students to do two undergraduate degrees and one postgraduate degree in an integrated format.

This integrated programme employs a 2+1+1.5 structure that will save cost and time for students, says JGU. Students of the programme can begin their academic journey at Jindal School of Banking and Finance where they spend two years studying Global BCom (Hons). After two years, upon completion of the course, students will be enrolled directly in the third year of the Bachelor of Business (BBusiness) programme at Deakin University.

Students can then opt to continue to the master’s programme where they will spend one and a half years at Deakin University pursuing their postgraduate studies at the end of which they will graduate with the MBA (international) degree in addition to the two undergraduate degrees, the institute said.

Speaking about the partnership, Professor Colin Higgins, Associate Dean, Faculty of Business and Law, Deakin University said, “There’s so much that binds India and Australia together and this partnership aims to set a benchmark for truly engaging transnational education.”

He added, “Indian students will benefit from the global BCom (Hons) + B Business + MBA (International) integrated programme through international exposure, industry-relevant curriculum, skill-based learning, global research, and work opportunities.”

Through this integrated programme, students completing global BCom (Hons) + B Business + MBA (international) will be eligible for post study work rights after studying two and a half years in Australia. The partnership will be coordinated through Deakin University’s South Asia office based in New Delhi and through JGU’s campus in Sonipat.

